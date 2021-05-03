site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: phillies-cristopher-sanchez-recalled-by-phillies | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Phillies' Cristopher Sanchez: Recalled by Phillies
By
RotoWire Staff
May 3, 2021
at
7:22 pm ET 1 min read
Sanchez was recalled by the Phillies on Monday.
Sanchez was called up for the first time in mid-April but did not yet the chance to make his
MLB debut. He'll give the team an extra lefty in the bullpen during his time on the roster. Scott Kingery was optioned in a corresponding move. More News
13D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
14D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
03/16/2021
• by RotoWire Staff
07/30/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
03/07/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 6 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 7 min read