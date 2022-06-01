Sanchez was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday.

Sanchez made five appearances (one start) for the Phillies earlier in the year, and he posted a 5.84 ERA and 1.30 WHIP in 12.1 innings. Although he worked mainly as a starter in the minors, he'll likely serve as a multi-inning reliever to begin his current stint with the Phillies.

