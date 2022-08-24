Sanchez was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley ahead of Wednesday's start against the Reds.
Sanchez has been in the minors since mid-July but will make a spot start Wednesday to give the rest of the Phillies' rotation an extra day of rest. Over 10 appearances (two starts) in the majors this year, he's posted a 3.80 ERA and 1.06 WHIP in 23.2 innings.
More News
-
Phillies' Cristopher Sanchez: Promotion on tap•
-
Phillies' Cristopher Sanchez: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Phillies' Cristopher Sanchez: Working behind opener•
-
Phillies' Cristopher Sanchez: Gets another turn through rotation•
-
Phillies' Cristopher Sanchez: Takes advantage of soft matchup•
-
Phillies' Cristopher Sanchez: Promotion official•