Sanchez was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley ahead of Wednesday's start against the Reds.

Sanchez has been in the minors since mid-July but will make a spot start Wednesday to give the rest of the Phillies' rotation an extra day of rest. Over 10 appearances (two starts) in the majors this year, he's posted a 3.80 ERA and 1.06 WHIP in 23.2 innings.

