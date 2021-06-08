Sanchez was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday.
Sanchez was recalled prior to Sunday's game against the Nationals and wound up making his major-league debut during the contest. He tossed 1.1 innings of scoreless ball, striking out two along the way. Despite the successful first big-league outing, he'll head back to Triple-A Lehigh Valley for the time being.
