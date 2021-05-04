Sanchez was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday.
Sanchez has been called up twice by the Phillies this season but has still yet to make his major-league debut. Both of his stints on the roster lasted just one day. Enyel De Los Santos's contract was recalled in a corresponding move.
