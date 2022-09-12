Sanchez was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Sunday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
Sanchez pitched out of the bullpen over his last three appearances, and he gave up four runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out two in three innings during Sunday's win over the Nationals. The southpaw will head back to the minors since Zach Eflin (kneecap) is expected to return to action Tuesday.
More News
-
Phillies' Cristopher Sanchez: Moves to bullpen•
-
Phillies' Cristopher Sanchez: Allows three in slugfest•
-
Phillies' Cristopher Sanchez: Recalled prior to start•
-
Phillies' Cristopher Sanchez: Promotion on tap•
-
Phillies' Cristopher Sanchez: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Phillies' Cristopher Sanchez: Working behind opener•