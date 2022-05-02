Sanchez was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Sunday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
Sanchez gave up at least one run in each of his four relief appearances early in the year, and he'll head to the minors since the Phillies need to trim their active roster to 26 players by Monday. The southpaw posted a 5.40 ERA and 1.30 WHIP in 10 innings with the Phillies to begin the year.
