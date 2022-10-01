Sanchez was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to serve as the 29th man for Saturday's doubleheader against Washington.
Sanchez was also available as the 29th man for Friday's scheduled doubleheader, but he didn't pitch in the matinee before the nightcap was postponed. He'll be available out of the bullpen once again during Saturday's twin bill.
