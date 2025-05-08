Sanchez (4-1) grabbed the win Wednesday against the Rays after allowing one hit and three walks in six scoreless innings. He struck out five.

Sanchez was brilliant, yielding just a Junior Caminero single in the first inning and then keeping the Rays out of the hit column for the rest of his outing. Although he generated a middling eight whiffs and tied a season high with three walks, the left-hander kept Tampa Bay guessing by inducing a whopping 11 groundouts to only one flyout. Sanchez hasn't given up a home run in any of his last three starts. He'll bring a strong 2.89 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 44:14 K:BB over 37.1 innings into his next scheduled appearance versus the Cardinals, which lines up for next week.