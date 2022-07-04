Sanchez will start Tuesday's game against the Nationals, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
The 25-year-old was sent down in mid-June but will rejoin the Phillies as a starter after Ranger Suarez (back) was placed on the 15-day injured list. Sanchez has posted a 2.25 ERA and 1.10 WHIP in 20 innings over seven appearances (six starts) at Triple-A Lehigh Valley and should have a chance to make at least one additional turn through the rotation if he performs well Tuesday.
