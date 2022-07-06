Sanchez (1-1) picked up the win Tuesday in an 11-0 rout of the Nationals, giving up two hits and two walks over five scoreless innings. He struck out two.

The 25-year-old lefty wasn't dominant and got the hook after only 60 pitches (35 strikes) in his first big-league start since May 8, but Sanchez lasted long enough to get credit for a win as he took advantage of the massive run support the Phillies offense supplied. He will likely only stick in the rotation until Ranger Suarez (back) or Zach Eflin (knee) are ready to return, but Sanchez's 3.48 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 17:8 K:BB through 20.2 innings in the majors this season are at least encouraging numbers.