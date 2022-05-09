Sanchez (0-1) took the loss and allowed two runs on two hits and a walk, striking out two in 2.1 innings in a 6-1 loss Sunday against the Mets.

Sanchez limited the damage to a two-out, two-run home run to Pete Alonso in the first inning. Zach Eflin was added to the COVID-19 injured list Sunday, resulting in Sanchez being recalled to spot start. While the lefty was optioned to Lehigh Valley six days ago, he did not make an appearance at Triple-A. It's no surprise that he turned in a short start Sunday, as he had been used in a long-relief role with the Phillies over the first month and hadn't been stretched out.