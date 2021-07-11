Sanchez will serve as a bulk reliever Sunday against the Red Sox, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
Sanchez was recalled Sunday as the Phillies are without several of their pitchers due to contact tracing. Brandon Kintzler will start the game and is expected to face the first four batters. Sanchez will relieve him and should work several innings.
More News
-
Phillies' Cristopher Sanchez: Recalled and may start•
-
Phillies' Cristopher Sanchez: Sent back to Triple-A•
-
Phillies' Cristopher Sanchez: Called up, makes debut•
-
Phillies' Cristopher Sanchez: Sent down again•
-
Phillies' Cristopher Sanchez: Recalled by Phillies•
-
Phillies' Cristopher Sanchez: Shifts back to alt site•