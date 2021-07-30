Sanchez didn't factor into the decision in the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Nationals after allowing four runs on three hits and a walk across one-third of an inning. He struck out one.

Sanchez was recalled to make the first start of his big-league career in the second game of the twin bill, but he struggled massively and couldn't even escape out of the first inning before being lifted. The southpaw has made just five appearances on the season and the results haven't been encouraging, either, posting an 8.22 ERA with an inflated 2.35 WHIP through 7.2 innings of work. He's expected to return to Triple-A Lehigh Valley in the short-term future.