Sanchez will pitch behind opener Nick Nelson during Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
Sanchez made his second start of the season Tuesday against the Nationals and struck out two in five scoreless innings. The southpaw will work as a bulk reliever Sunday but will attempt to maintain his momentum from Tuesday's start.
