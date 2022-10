Guthrie was left off Philadelphia's roster for the NL Wild Card Series against the Cardinals on Friday, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Guthrie was called up for his first taste of the majors in September and went 7-for-21 with a home run, five RBI and a stolen base in 14 games. Edmundo Sosa (hamstring) was activated from the 10-day IL to bolster the Phillies' infield depth.