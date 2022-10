Guthrie joined the Phillies' roster for the NLDS against Atlanta, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Guthrie got his first taste of the big leagues this season and went on to hit .333/.500/.476 in a tiny sample of 28 plate appearances. He was left off the previous round against the Cardinals but will replace Nick Maton for the Atlanta series, with the Phillies preferring to have a right-handed bat on the bench.