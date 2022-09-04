The Phillies selected Guthrie's contract from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Sunday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
A 2017 sixth-round draft pick, the 26-year-old Guthrie will make his first trip to the big leagues as a replacement on the active roster for Nick Castellanos (oblique), who was placed on the 10-day injured list. According to Gelb, interim manager Rob Thomson had planned to start Guthrie in right field in place of Castellanos in Sunday's game against the Giants, but the rookie's flight hadn't landed in San Francisco at the time the Phillies chose to post their lineup. Nick Maton will get the nod in right field Sunday, but expect a combination of him, Guthrie and Matt Vierling to handle the position while Castellanos is on the shelf. Guthrie slashed .302/.363/.476 with 10 home runs and 21 stolen bases in 374 plate appearances at Triple-A this season.