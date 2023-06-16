The Phillies optioned Guthrie to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Friday.
With the return of Cristian Pache (knee) from the 10-day injured list, Guthrie will head back to the minors as Philadelphia's roster casualty. The 27-year-old outfielder is slashing .278/.380/.481 through 92 plate appearances in the minors this season.
More News
-
Phillies' Dalton Guthrie: Returns to bench•
-
Phillies' Dalton Guthrie: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Phillies' Dalton Guthrie: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Phillies' Dalton Guthrie: Secures bench role•
-
Phillies' Dalton Guthrie: Off roster for World Series•
-
Phillies' Dalton Guthrie: Added to roster for NLDS•