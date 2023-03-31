Guthrie was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Thursday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Guthrie made the big-league team as a bench outfielder out of spring training, but he did not appear in Thursday's season-opening 11-7 loss to the Rangers. The move will open a space on the roster for Cristian Pache, who was acquired by the Phillies on Wednesday.

