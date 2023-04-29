Guthrie was recalled Saturday from Triple-A Lehigh Valley, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
He'll replace Cristian Pache, who is headed to the 10-day injured list after suffering a knee injury Friday night against the Astros. Guthrie played well in a short stint with the Phillies last year and was off to a nice start this year in Triple-A, but he seems doubtful to offer steady fantasy value.
