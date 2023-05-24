Guthrie is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks.
Guthrie picked up starts in center field each of the last three games while Brandon Marsh battled shoulder inflammation, going 2-for-8 with a double across those contests. With Marsh back in the lineup Wednesday, however, Guthrie will likely see scant playing time moving forward.
