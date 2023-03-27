Guthrie appears to have clinched a spot on the Phillies' Opening Day roster after the Phillies optioned Kody Clemens to Triple-A Lehigh Valley and reassigned Scott Kingery to minor-league camp Monday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

All three players were in the mix for the final bench spot on the Phillies' season-opening roster, but barring any outside acquisitions prior to Thursday's game in Texas, Guthrie will join outfielder Jake Cave, catcher Garrett Stubbs and infielders Edmundo Sosa and Josh Harrison as the team's projected five reserve players. With Darick Hall likely to step in as the everyday first baseman in the wake of Rhys Hoskins' season-ending knee injury, the Phillies could reopen the designated-hitter spot for Nick Castellanos, which may enable Guthrie and Cave to form a platoon in the corner outfield. As the right-handed hitter of the two, Guthrie would likely be in store for a smaller share of playing time than the lefty-hitting Cave.