Guthrie went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, two walks and an additional RBI in Tuesday's 18-11 loss to the Blue Jays.

With Brandon Marsh exiting the contest early due to a left knee injury, Guthrie came off the bench to provide a lift for the Philadelphia lineup. The home run was the first of Guthrie's career as well as his first extra-base hit; his prior four hits since his call-up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley earlier this month had gone for singles. Guthrie could see a slight uptick in opportunities to close out the regular season if Marsh's knee injury is serious enough to send him to the 10-day injured list.