Jones was called up by the Phillies on Monday.
Jones is a 26-year-old lefty with good stuff and significant command issues. In 253.2 career minor-league innings, he owns a 3.34 ERA and 29.1 percent strikeout rate but has also walked 12.0 percent of opposing batters, including 16.5 percent during his eight starts for Triple-A Lehigh Valley in 2019. The fact that he's a southpaw could help him carve out a career in the bullpen. He'll get his first shot to do that Monday, as the Phillies called up three players to replace three more who landed on the COVID-19 injured list.