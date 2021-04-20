site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Phillies' Damon Jones: Optioned to Triple-A
RotoWire Staff
Jones was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday.
Jones joined the big-league roster Monday but will head straight back to the minors without making an appearance. Ramon Rosso was recalled to take his place in the bullpen.
