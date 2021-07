Jones was recalled by the Phillies on Sunday, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Jones was recalled as a result of several Phillies' pitchers being placed on COVID-19 injured list. He was recalled briefly in late April, but never appeared in a game for the big-league club. Jones has struggled with Triple-A Lehigh Valley this season, posting a 6.86 ERA and 1.72 WHIP with 22 strikeouts across 19.2 innings.