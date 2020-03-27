Jones posted a 5:2 K:BB in his three scoreless Grapefruit League innings before getting sent to minor-league camp in early

The Phillies didn't give Jones a particularly long look this spring, which makes sense, as his 6.62 ERA in eight Triple-A starts last season suggests he still has some work to do before pushing for a roster spot. In 23 starts across the three highest levels of the minors last season, Jones recorded a 2.91 ERA and a 32.3 percent strikeout rate, though he also walked 12.6 percent of opposing batters.