Straily was traded from the Orioles to the Phillies on Wednesday in exchange for cash, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

It's been a rough year for Straily, who owns a brutal 9.82 ERA, 1.99 WHIP and 33:22 K:BB in 47.2 innings this season. He'll report to Triple-A Lehigh Valley, where he'll serve as organizational pitching depth.