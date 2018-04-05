Phillies' Daniel Brito: Back at Low-A
Brito will open the year back at Low-A Lakewood, MLB.com's Jonathan Mayo reports.
On the one hand, Brito already played 112 games at Low-A last season, but on the other hand, he was a below league average hitter (81 wRC+) and is still just 20 years old. Given his offensive aptitude (he's generally seen as one of the best pure hitters in the Phillies' system), he could easily post impressive numbers early on for the BlueClaws and earn a promotion to High-A in May or June.
