Nava is not in the lineup Monday against the Marlins.

Nava collected starts in the past two contests and figures to do so more often than not while Aaron Altherr (hamstring) is on the disabled list. However, the veteran outfielder will head to the bench for a night off after going hitless during the team's weekend series in Milwaukee. Cameron Perkins will pick up a start in his stead.

