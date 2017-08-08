Nava will start in left field and bat third Tuesday against the Braves.

It's the third straight start for Nava, with all of his assignments coming at different positions. He should at least be in store for a semi-regular role in the corner outfield for the duration of Aaron Altherr's (hamstring) stay on the disabled list, giving Nava some value in NL-only and deeper mixed leagues. Nava has gone 10-for-27 with four extra-base hits since the All-Star break, boosting his season line to a robust .311/.404/.445 over 193 plate appearances.