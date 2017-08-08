Phillies' Daniel Nava: Earns third straight start
Nava will start in left field and bat third Tuesday against the Braves.
It's the third straight start for Nava, with all of his assignments coming at different positions. He should at least be in store for a semi-regular role in the corner outfield for the duration of Aaron Altherr's (hamstring) stay on the disabled list, giving Nava some value in NL-only and deeper mixed leagues. Nava has gone 10-for-27 with four extra-base hits since the All-Star break, boosting his season line to a robust .311/.404/.445 over 193 plate appearances.
More News
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...