Nava (hamstring) is expected to come off the disabled list Wednesday, Matt Gelb of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Nava has been sidelined since July 22 when he strained his hamstring. The Phillies optioned Cameron Perkins to Triple-A on Tuesday in anticipation of activating Nava from the DL. He should see a few starts a week with the Phillies focused on getting at-bats for their young outfielders.