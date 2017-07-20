Nava went 4-for-5 with two RBI and a walk in a 10-3 win over the Marlins on Wednesday.

Nava could see a short-term increase in playing time with Aaron Altherr (hamstring) sidelined. However, Howie Kendrick (hamstring) could be back from the disabled list as soon as this weekend, which will impact Nava's at-bats. The Phillies are likely to play Kendrick fairly regularly in the outfield for the remainder of the month in order to showcase him for a trade. Nava is also a trade candidate thanks to his solid performance in a part-time role this season.