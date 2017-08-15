Nava was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday with a lower back strain, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

It's unclear when the injury cropped up on Nava, but it's apparently bothersome enough to require a trip to the DL. While he remains without a timetable for his return, the move is retroactive to Aug. 12, so he'll be eligible to rejoin the Phillies on Aug. 22 should he be ready. Cameron Perkins was recalled from Triple-A in a corresponding move.