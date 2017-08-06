Nava went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Saturday's 8-5 loss to the Rockies.

Nava was getting a start in right field with Aaron Altherr on the disabled list with a hamstring strain. He'll likely rotate with Hyun Soo Kim and Cameron Perkins while Altherr is sidelined. Nava is also a candidate to be moved in a waiver trade this month given his strong performance in a reserve role this season.