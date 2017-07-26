Nava was placed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday due to a left hamstring strain.

The Phillies wanted to bring Aaron Altherr back from his DL stint, and given that Nava hasn't played for three straight games, the team decided to put him on the shelf to recover. This move is retroactive to July 23, so Nava will be able to return by August 2 at the earliest, although it's unclear if he'll be able to return by that day or not. Things should become clearer as he ramps up his activity again.