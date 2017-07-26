Phillies' Daniel Nava: Lans on DL with hamstring issue
Nava was placed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday due to a left hamstring strain.
The Phillies wanted to bring Aaron Altherr back from his DL stint, and given that Nava hasn't played for three straight games, the team decided to put him on the shelf to recover. This move is retroactive to July 23, so Nava will be able to return by August 2 at the earliest, although it's unclear if he'll be able to return by that day or not. Things should become clearer as he ramps up his activity again.
More News
-
Podcast: Eduardo Nunez fallout
The trade that sends Eduardo Nunez to Boston is the first order of business, plus we talk more...
-
Waiver Wire: Whit keeps hitting
Whit Merrifield is on a tear and he's been a top-10 second baseman since he started playing...
-
Podcast: Buy Bregman, Gausman?
We recap a couple of trades and a prospect promotion, break down the Clayton Kershaw news,...
-
Waivers: Deal benefits Cahill, Hand
Is Trevor Cahill any more interesting as a Royal? Is Derek Fisher a big deal? Which of Anthony...
-
Kershaw and the top 25 DL stashes
Even though he figures to miss at least a month, Clayton Kershaw is still one of the top DL...
-
Take a chance on Devers' upside
Rafael Devers has all the tools to take advantage of baseball's power surge. Heath Cummings...