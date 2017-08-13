Play

Nava is out of the lineup Sunday against the Mets, Ryan Lawrence of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Nava will find himself on the bench for a fifth consecutive contest with the recent promotion of prospect Rhys Hoskins from Triple-A Lehigh Valley having pushed the veteran out of regular starting duties in the corner outfield. Though Nava is batting an outstanding .298/.390/.427 over 200 plate appearances this season, his standing as a 34-year-old on an expiring contract gives the rebuilding Phillies little incentive to hand him to deploy him in an everyday role.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast