Phillies' Daniel Nava: Loses out on regular playing time
Nava is out of the lineup Sunday against the Mets, Ryan Lawrence of PhillyVoice.com reports.
Nava will find himself on the bench for a fifth consecutive contest with the recent promotion of prospect Rhys Hoskins from Triple-A Lehigh Valley having pushed the veteran out of regular starting duties in the corner outfield. Though Nava is batting an outstanding .298/.390/.427 over 200 plate appearances this season, his standing as a 34-year-old on an expiring contract gives the rebuilding Phillies little incentive to hand him to deploy him in an everyday role.
