Nava (hamstring) remains out of the lineup Sunday against the Brewers, Stephen Gross of The Allentown Morning Call reports.

Nava left Friday's game in the seventh inning with a hamstring injury, and has yet to return to the starting lineup in two opportunities. Howie Kendrick will again draw the start against right-hander Junior Guerra, while Nava should be considered day-to-day.

