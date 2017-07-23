Phillies' Daniel Nava: Out again Sunday
Nava (hamstring) remains out of the lineup Sunday against the Brewers, Stephen Gross of The Allentown Morning Call reports.
Nava left Friday's game in the seventh inning with a hamstring injury, and has yet to return to the starting lineup in two opportunities. Howie Kendrick will again draw the start against right-hander Junior Guerra, while Nava should be considered day-to-day.
More News
-
Phillies' Daniel Nava: Suffers hamstring injury Friday•
-
Phillies' Daniel Nava: Four hits Wednesday•
-
Phillies' Daniel Nava: Sits for second consecutive game•
-
Phillies' Daniel Nava: Absent from Monday's lineup•
-
Phillies' Daniel Nava: Draws leadoff honors for second straight game•
-
Phillies' Daniel Nava: Likely to see less playing time moving forward•
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...