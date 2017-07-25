Phillies' Daniel Nava: Remains out Tuesday
Nava (hamstring) is out of Tuesday's lineup against the Astros, Stephen Gross of The Allentown Morning Call reports.
He will miss his third straight game with the hamstring issue, although it is possible he could be used off the bench, as Nava is not an everyday player when healthy. Howie Kendrick will start in left field and hit cleanup.
