Phillies' Daniel Nava: Returns from disabled list
Nava (back) was activated from the DL on Friday.
Now that Nava has returned to full health, he'll likely be used as a reserve option in the Phillies' outfield. Nava, who's appeared in 72 games this season, currently owns a .298 batting average and .817 OPS.
