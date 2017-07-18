Nava is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Marlins.

Nava seemed like the primary option to fill the void left when Aaron Altherr (hamstring) landed on the DL, but Cameron Perkins has swiped two starts in left field since the move was made official. It's unclear if this is just a change of pace since Nava has just one hit over the past seven games or if it will be the trend, but things should become clearer in the coming days.