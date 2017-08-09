Phillies' Daniel Nava: Takes seat Wednesday
Nava is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Braves.
Nava will hit the bench following three consecutive starts, opening up a turn in the lineup for Cameron Perkins. It's still expected that Nava will retain something close to an everyday role for as long as Aaron Altherr (hamstring) remains on the disabled list, giving the veteran some appeal in deeper formats while he maintains an excellent .302/.394/.432 batting line on the season.
