Phillies' Danny Ortiz: Agrees to terms with Phillies
Ortiz signed a minor-league deal with an invite to spring training with Philadelphia on Wednesday.
Ortiz appeared in nine games with the Pirates in 2017, but went just 1-for-12 with one walk during his brief major-league debut. The 27-year-old has toiled around at the Triple-A level for the last few seasons, and isn't likely to make much of an impact with the Phillies moving forward.
