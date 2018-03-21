The Phillies reassigned Ortiz to their minor-league camp Wednesday.

With slugger Rhys Hoskins set to join an already crowded outfield this season, there was only one spot up for grabs at the position for the Opening Day roster. Since the likes of Roman Quinn, Pedro Florimon and Jesmuel Valentin all offer more versatility, Ortiz was an extreme long shot to open the campaign in the big leagues. Ortiz will likely work in a full-time role at Triple-A Lehigh Valley and wait for an injury to open up an opportunity for him with the Phillies.