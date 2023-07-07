Hall went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's win over the Rays.

After going homerless in his first nine MLB games this season, Hall finally got on the board with a 398-foot moonshot off Jake Diekman in the fifth frame. After missing nearly two months with a thumb injury, Hall was called back up to the big league roster on July 2 and has been acting as the Phillies' starting first baseman. Since the promotion, Hall is batting 3-for-16 (.187) with the solo homer and an additional RBI.