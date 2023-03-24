Hall will receive "the majority of the playing time" at first base for the Phillies this season following the injury to Rhys Hoskins (knee), president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski told Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer on Friday.

Dombrowki wasn't ready to commit to the left-handed hitting Hall playing against lefties, saying the club needed to discuss that first. Hall is set to start at first versus righties, though, which means Alec Bohm will remain at third base those days while the Phillies put someone else in the designated hitter spot. Bohm could slide over to first against southpaws, with Edmundo Sosa and/or Josh Harrison handling the hot corner those days. Hall had already been in line to start against righties in the DH spot, but Hoskins' injury does seem to secure his playing time a bit more. He's a deep-league option if you're looking for power.