Hall's contract will be selected by the Phillies on Wednesday, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Hall is among Philadelphia's top prospects and will provide an extra left-handed bat for the big-league club. The 26-year-old has performed well at Triple-A Lehigh Valley this year, slashing .269/.346/.548 with 20 home runs, 67 RBI, 47 runs and five stolen bases. He'll likely serve mainly as infield depth early in his major-league career but should have a chance to carve out at-bats against right-handed pitchers.