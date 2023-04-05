Hall was removed from Wednesday's game versus the Yankees with an apparent right thumb injury, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
Hall appeared to hurt his thumb on a slide at second base in the fourth inning while trying to stretch a single to a double. He remained in the game initially but was lifted in the fifth. More should be known about Hall's condition after the game.
