The Phillies transferred Hall's (thumb) rehab assignment to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Friday.
Hall played in two games at Single-A Clearwater, going 3-for-8 with a double and a walk in the process. He's eligible to return from the 60-day injured list June 5, but it's possible the Phillies keep him in Triple-A past that date to ensure he gets plenty of plate appearances while on assignment. Hall has been sidelined with a torn ligament in his right thumb since April 5.
